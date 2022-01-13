Around the NFL

Joe Mixon says opponents aren't laughing at Bengals anymore: 'They know what's going on'

Published: Jan 13, 2022 at 09:14 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Cincinnati Bengals are used to being laughed at and mocked in NFL circles. In the past several decades, the Bengals have either been cellar dwellers or one-and-done postseason attendees.

Heading into Sunday's wild-card showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders, running back Joe Mixon isn't hearing anyone laughing anymore.

"Everybody was sleeping on us, everybody was not wanting to count us in," Mixon said, via the team's official website. "Now, we got all the right pieces here, we got all the things that we need to be able to play in games like this and where we're able to compete for championships. That's what Zac (Taylor) brought these guys in to do.

"Back then, everybody used to laugh at us on the schedule and be like, 'Oh, we finna play the Bengals. It's just a stat week. Now it ain't no laughing, ain't no playing and joking no more, they know what's going on, they know how we coming."

The Bengals improved their record by six wins in 2021 after finishing 4-11-1 in 2020 (Cincinnati and Dallas were the only teams to have a six-win increase this season) and made the playoffs and won the AFC North for the first time since 2015.

Cincy went 10-7 in Taylor's third season after going an NFL-worst 6-25-1 in his first two campaigns. The Bengals averaged 27.1 PPG and 259.0 pass YPG and recorded a +84 point differential (top 10 in the league) in 2021, just one year after averaging 19.4 PPG and 319.8 total YPG and logging a bottom-five point differential (-113).

The explosive offense led by Mixon, Joe Burrow﻿, Ja'Marr Chase﻿, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd gives the Bengals legitimacy heading into the postseason. Cincy can put up points with anyone.

The Bengals offense averaged their most PPG in a season (27.1) since 1988 (28.0) when they won AFC Central and lost Super Bowl XXIII.

Cincinnati is also the third team in NFL history with a 4,000-yard passer (Burrow), a 1,000-yard rusher (Mixon) and a 1,000-yard receiver (Chase) all age 25 or younger in a season. The Bengals are the only team in NFL history to have multiple such receivers (Chase, Higgins).

The Cincy defense has also improved this season, giving the Bengals a well-rounded crew that could make a deep push into the postseason.

Cincinnati hasn't won a playoff game since the 1990 Wild Card Round -- the longest active drought without a playoff win (30 seasons). The Bengals are 0-8 in the playoffs since their last playoff win. The Raiders, their wild-card opponent has the fourth-longest such drought at 18 seasons.

Related Content

news

Jimmy Garoppolo admits uncertain future on his mind ahead of 49ers' playoff game vs. Cowboys

The moment the 49ers traded a haul of draft picks to move up and select a quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo knew his long-term future was in doubt.
news

Nick Sirianni: Jalen Hurts 'significantly' better since Eagles' first matchup with Buccaneers

Part of the Eagles' surge into the playoffs came with improved play from second-year quarterback ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿, who has performed much better down the stretch.
news

Kliff Kingsbury expects Kyler Murray to 'play the best game of his career' in playoff debut vs. Rams

Despite a late season swoon, there have been flashes of Kyler Murray recapturing his early season form, where he led the Arizona Cardinals to a 7-0 start.
news

Vikings request to interview Eagles exec Catherine Raiche for general manager position

The Minnesota Vikings have requested to interview Catherine Raiche for their vacant general manager position, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Thursday.
news

Frank Reich delivers season's final message on 'Hard Knocks': 'We can get better from this year'

The Colts' season-ending loss to the Jaguars in Week 18 has cast a shadow on Indy's season. Unsurprisingly, it was the centerpiece of Wednesday's "Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts."
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers believes toe 'should be 100% by next week'

The toe injury that has bothered Green Bay Packers quarterback ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ throughout the latter part of the NFL season has all but healed according to him, and none too soon as the team enjoys a bye week prior to its playoff opener in the NFC Divisional Round. 
news

Colts owner Jim Irsay on year-ending loss: 'We ended our season in perhaps the worst way possible'

Following the Indianapolis Colts' disappointing end to the 2021 campaign, owner Jim Irsay sent a message to Indy fans saying the club will use it as fuel in 2022.
news

J.J. Watt on potential return vs. Rams: 'We'll make that decision as we get closer' to Monday

The Cardinals designated defensive end J.J. Watt to return after going on injured reserve following shoulder surgery back in October. Still, the former Defensive Player of the Year isn't promising he'll be on the field for Monday's postseason showdown with the Rams.
news

Giants owner John Mara calls end of 2021 season the lowest moment in lifelong association with franchise

Giants owner John Mara addressed the club's latest head coaching change Wednesday -- the team's fourth search for the right answer in that role since Tom Coughlin's exit after the 2015 season -- and described it as the most embarrassed he's ever been during his lifelong association with the franchise.
news

Big Ben jokes underdog Steelers 'don't have a chance' vs. Chiefs: 'Let's just go play and have fun'

﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ is leaning into the Steelers' underdog role ahead of Sunday night's rematch with the Chiefs. "We probably aren't supposed to be here," the Pittsburgh quarterback said Wednesday.
news

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons, OT Tyron Smith removed from reserve/COVID-19 list

COVID-19 kept Cowboys standouts Micah Parsons and Tyron Smith from playing in the team's regular-season finale against the Eagles, but it won't keep them out of the club's playoff opener. The two have been removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Sunday's playoff opener against the 49ers.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW