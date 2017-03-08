Joe Mixon meets with Lions, Saints, Bengals, Browns

Joe Mixon wasn't invited to the NFL Scouting Combine but it appears he is drawing interest from NFL teams.
Without the chance to work out at the combine, Mixon's pro-day workout will carry heavy importance. He is expected to draw plenty of interest from NFL scouts once he hits the field in Norman.
Mixon, one of the most talented running backs in the draft, was one of several prospects who were not invited to the combine due to past conduct. The NFL instituted a policy in 2016 that bars prospects who have misdemeanor or felony convictions involving violence or use of a weapon, domestic violence, a sexual offense and/or sexual assault. Mixon doesn't have such a conviction, but NFL can bar any prospect from participating in the combine after evaluating the underlying circumstances involving the player.
Mixon struck a female OU student as a freshman in 2014 and was charged with acts resulting in gross injury, a misdemeanor. A plea agreement settled the case with Mixon serving one year of probation, counseling, and 100 hours of community service. Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops suspended Mixon for the 2014 season. The victim, Amelia Molitor, suffered four broken facial bones.
Mixon rushed for 1,274 yards on 187 carries last year as a third-year sophomore at Oklahoma.