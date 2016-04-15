Joe Haden: Browns should bypass QB in Round 1 of draft

Cleveland's two-time Pro Bowl cornerback believes the franchise, which holds the draft's second overall pick, is in good quarterback hands with Josh McCown and Robert Griffin III, who was signed as a free agent last month.
"If it was on me, I like RGIII and I like Josh McCown," Haden recently told ESPN. "I think that we can definitely get it done with them. I think we need some help on the offensive line. I think that we need ... we might be able to get a defensive pass rusher and like a safety."
Haden said he'd be excited for his team to draft Florida State defensive back Jalen Ramsey, and he's not the only NFL star to offer that suggestion to his club. Ohio State's Joey Bosa and UCLA's Myles Jack are other possibilities for Cleveland. They could even pair Ole Miss left tackle Laremy Tunsil with All-Pro Joe Thomas, as NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks does in his latest mock draft. As of Thursday, the Browns' chances of getting their choice of any quarterback with the No. 2 pick all but disappeared when the Los Angeles Rams traded for the No. 1 choice, presumably to take a quarterback.
If the Browns take a quarterback, the pick is expected to be whichever of Cal's Jared Goff or North Dakota State's Carson Wentz is still available. Another potential option, one that the team has been exploring, would be to trade out of the No. 2 pick and add additional choices to bolster a roster with more than its share of needs.