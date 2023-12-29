Around the NFL

Joe Flacco 'so fortunate' to be on playoff-bound Browns after three-TD night in win over Jets

Published: Dec 29, 2023 at 12:39 AM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

The Joe Flacco comeback tour continues.

With a chance to clinch a playoff spot on Thursday night, the 38-year-old started off scorching and burned the league's second-ranked passing defense to finish with 309 yards, three touchdowns and an interception on 19-of-29 passing, helping power the Browns to a 37-20 win and their first postseason berth in three years.

"Man, it just felt like we were able to move the line of scrimmage early on in the game and move the ball down the field," Flacco told NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo of the offense's start. "Got our run game going early. Got Dave (David Njoku) the ball early on and let him break some tackles. That's what he does best. We carried that first drive all the way through the first half, and that kind of propelled us."

Flacco did all this in just his fifth start since joining Cleveland off the couch in November, with nearly all of it coming in a scintillating first-half display.

He also did it without Amari Cooper, who missed Thursday night due to a heel injury four days after setting the franchise's single-game record for receiving yards with 265 against the Texans.

To compensate for Cooper's absence early, Flacco attacked with a heavy dosage of Njoku, connecting with him on four of his first five completions over the team's first two possessions for 113 yards.

The connection fueled two scoring drives out of the gate, after which Flacco started spreading the love.

Related Links

Before Elijah Moore was lost to a head injury at the end of the second quarter, Flacco found him five times for 61 yards and the Browns' fourth TD of the game. He hit Jerome Ford on two scores and used the Browns' full arsenal of tight ends by completing three combined passes to Harrison Bryant and Jordan Akins for 42 yards.

By the halftime whistle, Flacco and the Browns had 34 points, already tied for the most allowed by the Gang Green defense this season. His 296 passing yards at the half were already the most the Jets had allowed in any full game in 2023.

Flacco cooled off considerably over the final couple of frames with a multi-score lead and down his top two wideouts, but his 309 passing yards by night's end still snapped a 33-game streak for New York's defense, which had not allowed a 300-yard passing game since Tom Brady in Week 17 of 2021.

Operating with a large margin for error, the defense rose to the occasion as has become the norm this year. The unit tightened against the Jets, surrendering yardage but holding them to just three points in the second half on the heels of clutch plays, such as Shelby Harris' field goal block in the third quarter.

"It was a tough second half," Flacco said in his postgame news conference of the offense's lull. "You turn into a fan at some point when you get up like that, and you just want the clock to hit zero. You've got to give a lot of credit to our defense. I know the Jets kind of moved the ball down there in the first drive, but they ended up settling for a field goal, and then you've got to give it to our field-goal block team. Our defense did a great job in the second half not really giving those guys anything and making sure we won the game."

In a season of carnage at the quarterback position across the league, no team brought the former Super Bowl MVP in for a workout before Cleveland gave him a shot in mid-November.

That includes New York, a club he played for from 2020-2022 -- one that desperately needed a solution at QB while ranking last in the NFL in passing scoring and 31st in passing yardage in the wake of Aaron Rodgers' Achilles injury.

Those Jets just fell to Flacco in their third game since being eliminated from playoff contention.

Meanwhile, he is 4-1 as the starter for a team that's now 11-5. He's thrown for 1,616 yards and 13 touchdowns since Dec. 3, becoming the first player in NFL history to have 250-plus passing yards and two-plus passing TDs in each of his first five games with a club, per NFL Research.

"I'm just so fortunate to be on this team," Flacco told Garafolo regarding his current four-game streak of performances with 300-plus passing yards. "We have a bunch of guys hurt and we're still a really talented group. Kevin is calling a hell of a game every week. As a quarterback, you just get the ball to guys. It's all about them winning and getting us in the right spot, so that's what it is."

Flacco wasn't entirely flawless Thursday. Along with a stagnant second half, he had a rough moment while trying to sneak a second-quarter throw past Jermaine Johnson II in the backfield, only to see it tipped up and caught by the linebacker for a pick-six.

It was a mistake that marked his ninth turnover in just five games.

That's something to keep an eye on as Cleveland aims to progress deeper into January. For tonight, though, it was but a blip in an otherwise vintage performance.

The Browns are officially in the playoffs, still with an opportunity to wrest the AFC North from another of the QB's former team, the Ravens, and even an outside chance at the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

Cleveland's defense has been a world-beater all season, but for the last part of its playoff-clinching push, the team owes a debt of gratitude to Flacco -- the 38-year-old veteran no one else wanted and now no one wants to face.

"It's a great story," Stefanski admitted. "I know you guys love this story. But I'm just happy for Joe. I'm happy for him having this success. Being a part of a football team. He's got something left in the tank."

Related Content

news

2023 NFL season, Week 17: What We Learned from Browns' win over Jets on Thursday night

Joe Flacco's comeback tour de force continued Thursday as the veteran spurred the Browns to a win over the Jets, clinching a postseason berth along the way. 
news

Browns clinch playoff berth for first time since 2020 after win over Jets

The Cleveland Browns clinched their first playoff berth since 2020 and just their third this century with Thursday's 37-20 win over the New York Jets.
news

Week 17 Thursday inactives: New York Jets at Cleveland Browns

The official inactives for Thursday Night Football: New York Jets at Cleveland Browns
news

Browns WR Amari Cooper (heel) inactive Thursday night vs. Jets

Cleveland Browns WR Amari Cooper will surprisingly be inactive for the Browns' Thursday night tilt against the visiting New York Jets due to a heel injury.
news

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase on what stands out about Chiefs secondary: 'Nothing'

Ahead of the Bengals-Chiefs showdown on Sunday, Cincinnati wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase stoked the competitive fires with some not-so-complimentary comments on the Kansas City secondary. 
news

Week 17 NFL injury report for 2023 season

Official injury reports for each game in Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

49ers QB Brock Purdy hopes to apply lessons from four-INT game vs. Ravens

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy hopes to apply lessons learned from four-INT game versus the Ravens. "For me it's a great learning experience, in not buying into what's going on around and being said," Purdy said.
news

Texans QB C.J. Stroud clears concussion protocol, set to start Week 17 vs. Titans

 is out of concussion protocol ahead of Sunday's pivotal matchup against the Tennessee Titans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday.
news

Vikings bench Nick Mullens for rookie QB Jaren Hall ahead of must-win game vs. Packers

The Vikings are making yet another change under center entering Week 17. Rookie Jaren Hall will take the field as QB1 for Minnesota this Sunday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Dec. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Broncos QB Jarrett Stidham on taking over for benched Russell Wilson: 'I've always had a lot of confidence'

Jarrett Stidham is now set to start the final two games of the regular season after the Broncos benched Russell Wilson. Stidham discussed his opportunity with the media on Wednesday.