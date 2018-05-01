Joe Flacco, Carlos Hyde among veterans hurt by 2018 NFL Draft

Glennon's status as the team's backup is particularly in doubt because of Rosen's pro-ready skill set. Rosen showed the accuracy, anticipation and natural feel in the pocket at UCLA that could have him ready to play earlier than most rookie quarterbacks. That is also bad news for the Cardinals' presumed starter, Sam Bradford, who was limited in the team's first minicamp. Now more than eight months removed from a mysterious knee injury that ruined Bradford's 2017 season in Minnesota, there are questions about how much longer Bradford's career will last. Any missed snaps for Bradford in the offseason or training camp will make it harder for him to establish himself in a new city and new system, giving Rosen the chance to start as early as Week 1.