Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert: Which rookie QB's in the best position to succeed?

For this season and beyond, Tua's supporting cast puts him in the best position to succeed. Having the edge in offensive line play and on defense allows Tagovailoa to play under less pressure in a literal and figurative sense. Through Week 7, 5,329 points have been scored across the NFL this season, the most at this point in league history. Being able to fight back defensively is significant. Boasting the top rankings in running backs and pass catchers, Herbert's cast is second to me, with room to grow given improved health. Burrow joined Cam "Superman" Newton as the only players to eclipse 2,000 passing yards in their first seven games. Cincinnati also needs Burrow to be a superhero.