Training Camp

Presented By

Joe Burrow hopes to play in Bengals preseason games: I'd like to 'feel the rush at least a couple times'

Published: Jul 28, 2021 at 09:45 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

In the aftermath of his promising rookie campaign being curtailed by a torn ACL, Joe Burrow is anxious to get back on the field.

That excitement to return includes an urge to play in the preseason for Burrow, who expressed just that desire a day after Bengals owner Mike Brown said the 2020 No. 1 overall pick "probably" would not play in any of any of Cincinnati's preseason tilts.

"We'll have that discussion with [head coach] Zac [Taylor] and ownership," Burrow told reporters in Wednesday's news conference. "I'd like to go out there and feel the rush at least a couple times. Don't have to play the full game, but I would like to get out there a little bit."

On the comeback trail from an injury suffered in Week 11 of last season, Burrow wants to get back on the field and get a feel for live competition.

When asked if there were any "magic words" Burrow could say to Taylor to convince the coach to let the QB play in the preseason, Taylor chuckled.

"Uh, no," Taylor said.

However, Taylor didn't slam the door shut on the proposition and indicated it was a topic that the team would revisit throughout the preseason.

"Again, we'll look at everything, every scenario that would be what would we gain out of it?" Taylor said. "If we're gonna put him out there, what exactly is that gonna look like where we can control it or not control it. Again, we don't have to make that decision today. We can see how the weeks go. There will be a lot of thought that goes into that process and we will make certain that he's ready to play Week 1 against Minnesota."

The 2020 NFL Draft's top selection, Burrow followed up a sensational senior season at LSU with a terrific start to his rookie year, stringing together three straight 300-yard games at one point and throwing for more than 300 yards in five games. It all came crashing down when Burrow was carted off the field against the host Washington Football Team on Sept. 22, 2020.

Burrow said he's still finding time to rehab, but believes he's just about fully recovered.

"I'm just about 100%," Burrow said. "Feeling great, still getting stronger in my legs. Going to continue to lift throughout camp, keep getting stronger, so I just feel great going into Week 1."

Burrow noted he'd previously experienced some hesitance with his knee working out, but that's dissipated.

"There's no football movements that give me any issues right now, so I feel confident going into the season," Burrow said.

It's clear the focus is on Burrow being ready to kick off the season with his Bengals against the Vikings on Sept. 12, but preseason games against the Buccaneers (Aug. 14), a very familiar Washington Football Team (Aug. 20) and the Dolphins (Aug. 29) will bring with them more anticipation as Taylor and Brown take the cautious approach and Burrow pines to get back on the field.

There's still a ways to go and for now, Burrow was just happy to be back at camp.

"Just another day at the office. Ready to get it going, feels good to be back. Been out too long," he said.

Training camp is finally here! Be sure to check outNFL Network's extensive live coverage, including Inside Training Camp every day and highlighted by Training Camp: Back Together Saturday Fueled by Gatorade on July 31.

Related Content

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott suffers muscle strain in shoulder, says it's not 'any kind of serious setback'

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott left practice early on Wednesday after experiencing soreness in his right arm and an MRI showed that he has a muscle strain in his right shoulder, the team announced in a statement. 
news

Davante Adams wants to be NFL's highest-paid WR, doesn't want to negotiate with Packers during season

Green Bay wideout ﻿Davante Adams﻿ addressed the media for the first team since reports emerged that he and the club had broken off long-term contract extension negotiations.
news

Training Camp Buzz: Eagles GM Roseman expects TE Zach Ertz on roster Week 1

Eagles TE Zach Ertz was on the practice field Wednesday despite his offseason trade request from the team. GM Howie Roseman expressed his excitement to have Ertz on the field and expects him to remain an Eagle in 2021. 
news

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst: Aaron Rodgers has earned right to have discussions on his future

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst told reporters Wednesday that Aaron Rodgers has earned the right to be in the conversation regarding his future.
news

Von Miller hopes to play 'five to seven more years' in NFL

Broncos pass rusher Von Miller enters 2021 looking to make up for lost time after an injury claimed his entire tenth year in the league. Entering a contract year, Miller wants to show his accomplished career isn't over yet. 
news

DeForest Buckner believes Colts can be 'No. 1 defense' in NFL

﻿DeForest Buckner﻿ believes the Colts defense can achieve greatness in 2021 in the form of being the top defense in the league if it plays at its best on a consistent basis. 
news

Jon Gruden: Raiders DEs Carl Nassib, Clelin Ferrell will 'have to earn their snaps'

With Yannick Ngakoue and Maxx Crosby likely to command the starting spots on the edge, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden says Clelin Ferrell and Carl Nassib will "be competing" for playing time. 
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones feels pressure to perform at 'high level'

Selected sixth overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, Giants QB Daniel Jones faces a make-or-break campaign in the eyes of many and he admits a certain level of pressure falls upon his shoulders.
news

Kliff Kingsbury, Cardinals prepared to play with or without Larry Fitzgerald: 'The ball is in his court'

We spent the entire offseason waiting for an answer from Larry Fitzgerald and didn't receive one. The Cardinals reported to camp Tuesday still unaware of Fitzgerald's intentions for 2021, but they have a plan for whether or not he plays.
news

Drew Lock will get first reps in Broncos QB competition with Teddy Bridgewater

However tenuous a hold Drew Lock has on the Broncos quarterback job, it's at least strong enough to get him the first reps of training camp over journeyman signal-caller Teddy Bridgewater.
news

Odell Beckham Jr. passes physical after reporting to Browns camp

﻿Odell Beckham﻿ has cleared a significant hurdle on his path back to the field. The Browns' star receiver has passed his physical and will not start training camp on the physically unable to perform list, Ian Rapoport reports.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW