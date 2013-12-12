Jimmy Garoppolo, Jordan Tripp lead top FCS draft prospects

» Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, Eastern Illinois: Garoppolo (6-foot-2 1/4, 222 pounds) is ranked No. 40 in my Hot 100 senior prospects, and I recently put him in my second tier of QBs expected to be available in the 2014 draft, along with more popular names such as AJ McCarron and Aaron Murray. Garoppolo had a big game last week against Tennessee State, with 240 passing yards and three touchdowns. He has a good chance to be drafted on the second day, in either the second or third round.