Jimmy Garoppolo helping NFL draft stock in Shrine Game drills

At the East-West Shrine Game, this has led some scouts to take an extended look at Washington's Keith Price to see if he has a combination of skills that could help him develop into a legitimate quarterback prospect. After talking to several scouts familiar with Price from the fall, the prevailing opinion that I received was that he was a good "college quarterback," but many wondered if he has enough special attributes to shine at the next level. Watching Price in individual and team drills this week, I believe he is certainly athletic enough to execute some of the designed quarterback runs. Additionally, he displays enough arm talent to operate effectively in a pro-style passing game. Although Price still needs to refine his footwork and mechanics, he has shown enough to garner some interest as a Day Three possibility.