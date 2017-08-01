Jimbo Fisher sees offensive ability in star DB Derwin James

The baton passed between college football's elite two-way players has gone from the likes of Myles Jack and Shaq Thompson to Jabrill Peppers and Adoree' Jackson in recent years, but there is no obvious recipient for 2017.
Could it be Florida State DB Derwin James? Based on FSU coach Jimbo Fisher's remarks on Tuesday, the possibility can't be discounted.
"Yeah, he could do that. He could go out there and run, catch a pass, run reverse. He could do anything," Fisher said when asked about James' offensive ability, per transcription at ASAP Sports.
Of course, Fisher establishing that James has the capability of helping the Seminoles offensively doesn't guarantee him any touches this fall, but if it happens, it will make for an awfully interesting subplot to FSU's season and, as well, the narrative on James' progression as a draft prospect. His versatility on the defensive side of the ball is well-documented, although an additional role on offense would be a new line for his resumé.
James, who is listed at 6-foot-3 and reportedly has added offseason size to the tune of 220 pounds, is one of the nation's elite safeties with or without a gimmick role on offense. Although he missed most of last season with a knee injury, he returns for his junior year this fall with high expectations and a decision to make after the season on whether to enter the 2018 NFL Draft as an underclassman.
NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein ranks James as the No. 1 safety to watch in the college game this fall. He's a game-changing playmaker in run support, in coverage or as a blitzer.
If he's running reverses and catching passes this fall as well, however, the buzz on James will reach a new level.