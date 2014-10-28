Jimbo Fisher: FSU's Karlos Williams will play vs. Louisville

After days of ambiguity and uneasiness in Tallahassee surrounding Florida State RB Karlos Williams' status for Thursday's game at Louisville, we finally have clarity on the matter.
However, Fisher did not comment on Williams' off-field issues.
The tailback was the latest Florida State player to find himself in the headlines for all the wrong reasons after it surfaced that he was being investigated in a domestic battery case. Fisher announced Williams' status for Thursday's game a few hours after the attorney representing the alleged victim in the case requested the Tallahassee Police Department drop its investigation into the matter.
The alleged victim and Williams reportedly lived together and had a child together.
Williams also found himself in hot water for another incident, as the Florida State Attorney's office told ESPN that investigators attempted to interview Williams last week about a June 23 robbery of an FSU student. Williams declined to speak to an assistant state attorney and an investigator from the Tallahassee Police Department, per the report. Williams was listed on the initial police report from the incident as an "associate" of an 18-year-old arrested for his alleged role in the robbery.
Williams, a 6-foot-1, 225-pound senior, is the team's leading rusher with seven touchdowns and 378 yards on the ground. Williams is also a threat out of the backfield as a pass-catcher, ranking fifth on the team in receiving.
Fisher also said backup running back Mario Pender would not play Thursday as he continues to recover from an injury.