Jimbo Fisher: FSU's Karlos Williams will play vs. Louisville

Williams also found himself in hot water for another incident, as the Florida State Attorney's office told ESPN that investigators attempted to interview Williams last week about a June 23 robbery of an FSU student. Williams declined to speak to an assistant state attorney and an investigator from the Tallahassee Police Department, per the report. Williams was listed on the initial police report from the incident as an "associate" of an 18-year-old arrested for his alleged role in the robbery.