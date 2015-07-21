Jimbo Fisher 'disappointed,' takes responsibility for FSU issues

Published: Jul 21, 2015 at 04:19 AM

Jimbo Fisher's Florida State program has come under further scrutiny this summer after two Seminoles players were alleged to have hit a woman in separate incidents last month.

Speaking at ACC Media Days on Tuesday, Fisher said he's "disappointed" with the recent issues and that FSU is "stepping up" its efforts to educate players about domestic violence and other issues.

"Just like it is anywhere else in the country, you as the head coach take responsibility, and you continue to educate," Fisher said, per ESPN. "You hope they don't make mistakes, and when they do, you punish and adjust and continue to educate so they don't do it again."

Fisher said the team has started a four-step program to address the issues, according to The Associated Press.

Freshman quarterback De'Andre Johnson was dismissed from the FSU football team earlier this month following a bar altercation in which he allegedly punched a woman. FSU announced his dismissal after surveillance video of the incident was released. Johnson is charged with misdemeanor battery.

FSU running back Dalvin Cook is suspended indefinitely from the team after a woman accused him of punching her in the face several times outside a Tallahassee, Fla., bar on June 23, one day before the incident involving Johnson took place. Cook is also charged with misdemeanor battery. His attorney has said Cook did not strike the accuser.

Referring to Johnson, Fisher said he was "a tremendous guy. Never been in trouble in his life, but he made a bad choice." As for Cook, Fisher said he could not comment on the case at this time but did tell reporters he has not considered dismissing Cook from the team.

"I don't think what's happening at Florida State is relative to Florida State," Fisher said, per The AP. "It's happening all over this country. We get more attention of it because of the success of our program and I understand it. That's part of winning. That's part of being one of the top programs in America and I accept that responsibility and our players have to accept that responsibility. ... But we have to continue to work on the problems we have."

Cook rushed for 1,008 yards as a freshman last season and is considered one of college football's top talents at running back. Johnson had been competing in spring practice to replace 2015 No. 1 overall pick Jameis Winston as the Seminoles' starting quarterback.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

