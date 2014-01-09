Jim Tressel says he has 'an interest' in coaching in NFL

Former Ohio State coach Jim Tressel said on a Columbus, Ohio, radio station Thursday that while he is content with his vice president job at the University of Akron, he does have interest in an NFL coaching job.
Tressel, 61, resigned at Ohio State in May 2011 during an NCAA investigation into allegations of rules-breaking that occurred under his watch. The Buckeyes later were placed on NCAA probation, losing some scholarships and being banned from the postseason in 2012.
On WBNS-FM Thursday, Tressel said he still feels the football itch in the fall. He was rumored to be a candidate for the Cleveland Browns' coaching vacancy but that proved to be false. But he said that just because he hadn't had any discussions with Cleveland "doesn't mean I don't have an interest in the NFL."
He also said, "It is going to be an interesting next few weeks."
Tressel always seemed a CEO-type at Ohio State, and his personality would seem to fit that of an NFL coach. His ability to put together a strong staff would be the key if an NFL team does take a chance with him.
Tressel definitely was a successful college coach. He was 106-22 in 10 seasons as Ohio State's coach. He led the Buckeyes to the 2002 national title, and they lost in the national championship game following the 2006 and '07 seasons. He led Ohio State to a BCS bowl in eight of his 10 seasons. Tressel also won four Division I-AA (now called FCS) national titles at Youngstown State.
Tressel served as a consultant with the Indianapolis Colts from September 2011 until February 2012. He told the radio station he "really enjoyed the year in Indy" and was glad he had "experienced the NFL from the inside."
Tressel recently received a promotion of sorts at Akron, where he has been employed since February 2012. He was named executive vice president, and the Cleveland Plain Dealer reported that he was "given the role of working across the campus in support of a campus-wide campaign for student success." The paper also said he was a potential successor to retiring Akron president Luis Proenza.
