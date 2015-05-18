Jim Mora: UCLA has rap covered thanks to sons of Snoop, Diddy

When Pete Carroll was roaming the sideline at USC back in the day, famous rappers and Hollywood celebrities were a common sight next to the Trojans' bench.
Now they're all over at UCLA and it's not just because the Bruins are leading the crosstown rivalry in the win column. TMZ recently stalkedcaught up with Bruins head coach Jim Mora and brought up the fact that he is now the proud coach of the sons of mega moguls Diddy and Snoop Dogg.
"I've got the East Coast and the West Coast rap game covered," Mora joked. "We don't look at them like celebrity dads, they're just fathers of sons who are amazing young men who can stand on their own. It's always nice to have that energy around your program."
Mora -- smartly -- declined to say which rapper's music was better.
Diddy's son Justin Combs will be a redshirt junior defensive back for UCLA this season, while Snoop's son Cordell Broadus is an incoming freshman wide receiver.
Each probably has more than a few interesting stories to share in the locker room when suiting up in the powder blues later this year, and it sounds like Mora doesn't mind if their famous fathers stop by for practices or games, either.