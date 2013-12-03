Jim Mora staying at UCLA after agreeing to six-year deal

Published: Dec 03, 2013 at 09:33 AM
jim-mora-091213-ts.jpg

The Jim Mora-to-Washington speculation can be put to rest.

Mora has agreed to a six-year extension with UCLA, the school announced Tuesday. CBSSports' Bruce Feldman first reported the news.

"Jim Mora has established himself as one of the preeminent coaches in all of college football," UCLA athletic director Dan Guerrero said in a statement. "Under his guidance, UCLA football has garnered national recognition for its success on the field, in the classroom and in the community. We are excited about the commitment Jim has made to our student-athletes and this University and feel this extension further demonstrates UCLA's commitment to building a championship-caliber football program."

Week 14: Things we learned

jeremy-gallon-113013-pq.jpg

From Jeremy Gallon helping to revive Michigan's offense vs. Ohio State to David Fales outdueling Derek Carr, here are the lessons we learned in Week 14 of college football. More ...

His decision was made after receiving promises from the school that it would increase the salaries of assistant coaches and make improvements to the program's facilities, according to the Los Angeles Times.

"I want to thank Dan Guerrero and Chancellor Gene Block for their tremendous support," Mora said in a statement. "This further commitment the University has made is crucial as we continue in our pursuit of excellence. From day one our goal has been to win championships, and with our tremendous staff, our incredible student-athletes and our dedicated administration, UCLA will win championships. We've only just scratched the surface of our potential, and as a Bruin fan, I'd be chomping at the bit just to see what UCLA football is going to do next."

Mora's name was immediately attached to the vacancy left at Washington following Steve Sarkisian's departure for USC. Mora was a walk-on linebacker/defensive back for Washington from 1980-83 and began his coaching career with the Huskies as a graduate assistant in 1984.

With Mora, who has an 18-8 record in his two seasons at UCLA, staying put, the next big question for the Bruins is at quarterback, with Brett Hundley considering whether to turn pro or return for his redshirt junior season.

Then they can start dreaming about what this guy will be able to do as a sophomore.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

