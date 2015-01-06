Jim Mora on NFL interest: 'I'm very happy at UCLA'

Mora, who is 29-11 in three years with the Bruins, recently capped off his second consecutive 10-win season with the team and a likely top-10 ranking in the final polls following a win in the Alamo Bowl over Kansas State. Although he has spent the bulk of his coaching career at the professional level, he's revitalized UCLA after years of languishing in crosstown rival USC's shadow and, in turn, helped make himself a hot name for open coaching positions.