Jim Mora on meeting Snoop Dogg: 'It was a normal home visit'

Recruiting a famous rap artist's son, believe it or not, wasn't a high-maintenance experience for UCLA coach Jim Mora.
The Bruins last week surprisingly signed WR Cordell Broadus, the son on rapper Snoop Dogg, from Las Vegas Bishop Gorman High. But Mora insists his dealings with Snoop and his son were like any other family on the recruiting trail.
"He was probably one of the most informed parents that I talked to in this recruiting cycle. (He) had great questions, was very respectful, let his son express himself," Mora said Tuesday on The Rich Eisen Show. "What was most impressive to me was that it wasn't about football for Snoop. It was about, 'How can we prepare my son for life after football?'"
Still, getting Broadus on board didn't come without its requirements. Mora said he bought a hat like one Snoop wears and promised the father he would wear it on the sidelines in 2015. Given that Snoop gave up his longtime status as a Southern Cal fan after his son's decision, it was probably the least Mora could do.
But getting to know the family was otherwise a routine experience.
"He was great," Mora added. "He had his wife, had his arm around his wife, it was a normal home visit. It just happened to be Snoop Dogg. His demeanor allows you to get past that very quickly."
Broadus, meanwhile, will look to fit in on the UCLA roster as quickly as possible. The Bruins' top receivers from last year all return for 2015, which could make an early impact difficult for an incoming freshman.