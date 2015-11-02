Jim Harbaugh tells reporter status of RB 'none of your business'

Jim Harbaugh gets bizarre, testy or otherwise awkward with reporters, Case No. 98,117.
Football coaches take player-status questions every day during the season. Some are more forthcoming than others, but perhaps only Jim Harbaugh can take offense to being asked.
After first calling the reason for running back Ty Isaac's removal from the depth chart an "internal matter," Harbaugh closed the subject when asked when Isaac might see significant action by saying, according to MLive Media Group: "I'll keep you posted. [It's] none of your business ... that'd be another way to say it."
Isaac transferred from USC two years ago and sat out the 2014 season under NCAA transfer rules. He's been effective, albeit in limited action, at both stops. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound junior has rushed 70 times for a 6.3-yard average across both programs and gives the Wolverines a powerful presence in the backfield. His playing time has plummeted since a season-high 114 yards against UNLV on Sept. 19.
Nobody can turn a news conference on its ear quite like the former San Francisco 49ers coach, and often not always for the better.
Whatever Isaac's issue is, it's an exposed nerve for his coach.