Jim Harbaugh supports protesting Michigan players

"I can tell you what I believe, but I've been thinking a lot about this over the last four, five, six weeks. Because I'm the football coach, that doesn't mean I can dictate to people what they believe. I support our guys," Harbaugh said, according to ESPN. "This is something that's not going away. It's going to keep happening. It's not something that's going to keep them out of heaven. I'm not going to worry about something that doesn't keep somebody out of heaven, speaking their minds."