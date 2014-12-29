Jim Harbaugh signs deal to become Michigan head coach

Jim Harbaugh is finished in San Francisco. And now the former 49ers coach is headed to his latest rebuilding project -- the University of Michigan.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, citing a source close to Harbaugh, reported Monday that Harbaugh has signed a deal to become Michigan's next head coach.
Oakland Raiders officials had hoped to speak with the coach before he left, Rapoport reported. It would have been tampering on the Raiders' part had they contacted Harbaugh before the 49ers' season was complete.
"There will be announcements made concerning those things," Harbaugh said Sunday night when asked about the Michigan job.
The school announced Monday that interim athletic director Jim Hackett will make an announcement Tuesday in Ann Arbor at a news conference beginning at noon ET. Harbaugh and his wife arrived in Ann Arbor on Monday evening.
Harbaugh was a three-year starting quarterback at Michigan under Bo Schembechler in the mid-1980s, and led the 1985 team to a 10-1-1 record and a victory over Nebraska in the Fiesta Bowl, a result that netted the Wolverines a No. 2 national ranking. He went on to become a first-round pick of the Chicago Bears in 1987.
Earlier this month, Michigan fired Brady Hoke after a 5-7 season -- only the third time the Wolverines missed a bowl game since 1975.
A once-proud football program will now turn to part of its past to restore glory in Ann Arbor.