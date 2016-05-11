Jim Harbaugh sending Michigan satellite camp to Australia

While Arkansas coach Bret Bielema talks about taking satellite camps to the international arena, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is actually doing it. The man whose satellite camps have caused controversy throughout college football since he began scheduling them more than a year ago will extend his reach to Australia with a June 3 camp.
Whether Harbaugh will be there himself is unclear, as Michigan has three other camps scheduled in Florida on the same day. International recruiting isn't as prevalent in football as it is some other college sports. But there's interest -- and talent -- in the game overseas.
Moritz Boehringer became the first player drafted directly from a European league in the NFL draft to come directly from a European league when the Minnesota Vikings selected him in the sixth round of last month's NFL draft.
Harbaugh's satellite camps initially drew criticism elsewhere in college football, particularly from the Southeastern Conference, and the NCAA banned them about a month ago. The governing body for college athletics later reversed field, however, and since the camps were declared permissible, more satellite camps from a variety of schools, including the SEC, have begun to spring up.
The Wolverines also exploring the possibility of holding satellite camps in Samoa and Hawaii, per The Detroit News.