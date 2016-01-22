Jim Harbaugh's wild week: Tree climbing, sleepover and more

No week in the life of eccentric Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh passes for normal, but, thanks to social media, the curtain was peeled back for many peculiar Harbaugh moments over the past several days.
With National Signing Day less than two weeks away, the coach is hitting the recruiting trail as only he can. Here's a look inside his often wacky world:
Climb a tree, snag a recruit
When a ball gets stuck in a tree, Harbaugh doesn't wait for someone else to go get it. He climbs the tree! Yes, Harbaugh will go out on a limb in order to land a recruit, as he did here in the midst of a game of catch on an in-home visit with David Long, a four-star cornerback, in Pasadena, Calif. It paid off. Long committed to Michigan on Thursday.
Yeah, things are going well for Michigan, as Harbaugh and four of his assistants attested to Long during their visit.
Sleeping over ... again
Harbaugh is a fan of the slumber party. Last week, he spent a night at the home of the nation's No. 1 kicker recruit. This week, he did the same with DE recruit Connor Murphy, the younger brother of the Washington Redskins' Trent Murphy, whom Harbaugh coached at Stanford.
Harbaugh and the Murphys enjoyed some literal Netflix and chill, as the coach ditched his trademark khakis for sweatpants.
Head of the class
Harbaugh sat in on a world religions class with DT recruit Boss Tagaloa on Tuesday at De La Salle high in Concord, Calif., and as you would probably expect, Harbaugh was engaged in the lesson, according to the teacher.
The dark side of recruiting
Recruiting is not all fun and games, though. Harbaugh was criticized this week for splitting from a recruit two weeks before signing day. The player, four-star offensive tackle Erik Swenson, says Michigan pulled his scholarship offer and canceled his official visit without an explanation. He committed to UM in 2013, when Brady Hoke was the Wolverines' head coach, and was the team's longest-tenured commitment for the 2016 class.
And ... scene!
To cap it all off, Harbaugh was up late on Thursday night, quoting a line from a Mark Wahlberg movie on Twitter. Maybe he was watching Netflix again. Here's Harbaugh's selected excerpt from the 2007 film "Shooter". Make of it what you will.