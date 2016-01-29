Jim Harbaugh recruits Ric Flair to Michigan signing day party

There might be at least one guy more intense than Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh at the Wolverines' National Signing Day celebration next week.
Harbaugh is rounding up a gang of celebrities for the Feb. 3 party in honor of what figures to be a recruiting bonanza for UM after a 10-win season that exceeded expectations. On Thursday, the school announced another addition to the guest list for the event: Pro wrestling legend Ric Flair.
Michigan is calling the party the "Signing of the Stars" and it's an invite-only event. Those lucky enough to attend will probably hear Flair yell "Wooo!" several times.
This isn't the first time Harbaugh and Flair have teamed up. The coach invited Flair to give a pep talk to his San Francisco 49ers team before a 2014 Wild Card round matchup against the Green Bay Packers (the 49ers won, 23-20, and beat the Carolina Panthers the next week before falling in the NFC Championship Game to the eventual Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks).
Among the other confirmed attendees, per the MLive Media Group: Former Denver Broncos and Washington Redskins head coach Mike Shanahan, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Denard Robinson (a UM alum), Super Bowl XXXI MVP Desmond Howard (also a UM alum), country music singer Josh Gracin and actress Jessica Szohr.
Yes, it's an eclectic mix, which seems fitting for the quirky Harbaugh, who is probably also hoping steak makes an appearance.