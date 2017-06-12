Jim Harbaugh: Kaepernick is NFL starter, will win championships

The start of the 2017 NFL season is less than three months away, and QB Colin Kaepernick still remains unsigned. But the coach for whom Kaepernick played his best football, Jim Harbaugh, still believes his former quarterback is a starter-quality player. And he believes he has championships in his future, as well.
"I do believe that (he's an NFL starter), yes. He's still in his 20s and has been very successful at the NFL level as a starting quarterback," Harbaugh told the Rich Eisen Show on Monday. "My record is well-documented that I think he will win championships before his career is finished."
Under Harbaugh, Kaepernick led the San Francisco 49ers to an NFC championship and a berth in Super Bowl XLVII, where they lost to the Baltimore Ravens, 34-31. Kaepernick took over at midseason as the 49ers' starter that year before starting two full seasons under Harbaugh in San Francisco.
"He's the ultimate competitor, very talented, and gives tremendous effort," Harbaugh said. "He'll be the first one in the building, he'll be the last to leave. And the one thing you can count on with Colin Kaepernick is, he tells the truth. I've never, ever heard him lie to me or anyone else."
Kaepernick recently visited the Seattle Seahawks, but the club instead signed QB Austin Davis. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, like Harbaugh, also described Kaepernick as a starting talent, but the six-year pro is still without a contract.