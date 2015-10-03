Jim Harbaugh joined by brother John for Michigan win

John joined his brother, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, Saturday for the No. 22 Wolverines' 28-0 rout of the Terrapins.
"It's an honor to be on the sideline with (John)," Jim Harbaugh said. "He gave good input during the game. It's cool for our players. He talked to them after. It's good to have him get to know our team."
It was UM's fourth consecutive win after dropping the season opener to Utah. It was also the second straight shutout for the Wolverines, who beat BYU last week, 31-0.
"You know it's really fun to stand on the sideline and watch him up close and personal, seeing him do his job from right behind him," John Harbaugh said, per the Big Ten Network. "I've never done that before. It's a first time ever, and a pretty amazing thing."
Jim Harbaugh earned his first Big Ten win as head coach Saturday, as his defense held Maryland to 105 yards. UM hosts 5-0 Northwestern next week.