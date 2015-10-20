Jim Harbaugh: 'Disrespectful' to connect me to NFL jobs

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh labeled his inclusion in speculation about open NFL-coaching jobs as disrespectful Tuesday.
"I won't comment on it, it's disrespectful to the game," he said, per the Detroit Free Press. "I look at it as disrespectful."
What is flattery for some, and an annoyance for most where the coaching ranks are concerned, is to the free-spirited Harbaugh an affront. His departure from the San Francisco 49ers last year was both protracted and reportedly bumpy. His name was at the center of speculation for multiple coaching openings, not just the Wolverines, before he signed a lucrative $40 million contract to lead his former college team. Earlier this month, MMQB's Peter King reported Harbaugh is not a candidate for the Miami Dolphins job.
Of course, it's not uncommon for coaches to bristle at questions regarding other jobs, and, well, it's not a surprise when Harbaugh bristles. Period. That's kind of his thing.
Tuesday wasn't the first time he's chided a questioner about his future.
"Please, please give me a break. Have some respect for the game," Harbaugh said after Stanford's Orange Bowl win over Virginia Tech, just days before he became coach of the San Francisco 49ers. "It's about the performance tonight of these players."
Speculation about coaching openings and potential coaching openings in the NFL isn't going away. As long as he continues to steer the Michigan football program in the right direction, his name is going to come up.