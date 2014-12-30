Jim Harbaugh 'comes home,' introduced as Michigan's coach

Harbaugh's first major college job was at Stanford. He was hired in December 2006 after three seasons at FCS program San Diego and took over a Cardinal program that had won just 16 games in the previous five seasons combined. Stanford went 4-8 in '07, then 5-7 in '08 before improving to 8-5 in '09 and 12-1 in '10. The 12 wins were a school record and just the fourth time to that point that Stanford had won double-digit games. The other three coaches who had led the Cardinal to 10 wins were legendary: Glenn "Pop" Warner, Clark Shaughnessy and Bill Walsh.