Jim Harbaugh capable of leading Michigan to title in short order

Of course, Michigan is in for a tough fight as it tries go get back on track. Take a look around the Big Ten East Division. The powers in that conference -- Ohio State and Michigan State -- are in that division with Michigan. OSU and MSU are already riding high with Urban Meyer and Mark Dantonio at the helm, respectively, and Penn State, also in the East, is on its way to becoming a power again under James Franklin. Those guys aren't backing down from Harbaugh or anyone else and we'll see some tremendous recruiting wars between them.