Jim Harbaugh blasts Nick Saban for satellite-camp 'lecturing'

"I'm not blaming Jim Harbaugh," Saban said. "I'm not saying anything about him. I'm just saying it's bad for college football. Jim Harbaugh can do whatever he wants to do. I'm not saying anything bad about him if he thinks that's what's best. There needs to be somebody that looks out for what's best for the game, not what's best for the Big Ten or not what's best for the SEC or not what's best for Jim Harbaugh but what's best for the game of college football, the integrity of the game, the coaches, the players and the people that play it. That's bigger than all this. That's what somebody should do."