Jim Harbaugh blasts Nick Saban for satellite-camp 'lecturing'

Nick Saban's rant Monday regarding satellite camps caught the attention of one the camps' biggest proponents.
Yes, Michigan's Jim Harbaugh heard Saban's comments, and it appears they struck a nerve.
Saban has made it clear in the past that he's no fan of satellite camps and was asked Tuesday at the SEC spring meetings in Destin, Fla., where he compared the camps to the "wild, wild west," whether he blames Harbaugh for wanting to expand his reach in recruiting via the camps.
"I'm not blaming Jim Harbaugh," Saban said. "I'm not saying anything about him. I'm just saying it's bad for college football. Jim Harbaugh can do whatever he wants to do. I'm not saying anything bad about him if he thinks that's what's best. There needs to be somebody that looks out for what's best for the game, not what's best for the Big Ten or not what's best for the SEC or not what's best for Jim Harbaugh but what's best for the game of college football, the integrity of the game, the coaches, the players and the people that play it. That's bigger than all this. That's what somebody should do."
Saban also said: "I don't know how much it benefits anybody because all the people that say this is creating opportunities for kids, this is all about recruiting," Saban said. "That's what it's about. Anybody that tells you that ... What's amazing to me is somebody didn't stand up and say 'Here's going to be the unintended consequences of what you all are doing.'"
Harbaugh appeared to be quoting Saban's use of "amazing" when he took his shot on Twitter later on Tuesday.
Presumably, Harbaugh is referring to the former Alabama assistant coach who recently resigned amid alleged recruiting violations.
And with that, we have a Harbaugh-Saban feud.
It was only a matter of time before these two salty alpha dogs locked horns -- we just wouldn't have guessed that football camps would've been the issue that stoked the fire.
On Wednesday, Saban told ESPN "I don't really care what (Harbaugh) thinks or tweets. I say what I think is best for college football and say what I think is best for the players and the kids. As I said (Tuesday), it's not about him or anybody else."
The back and forth between the two is rather petty, albeit entertaining.