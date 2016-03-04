Jim Harbaugh aims at heart of SEC country again with camp

It's the second year in a row Michigan has held a summer camp in Alabama; last year, it was at Prattville High, one of the state's top programs. The recruiting exposure Harbaugh has created with remote summer camps and, now, remote practices, has wrankled SEC coaches and even SEC commissioner Greg Sankey. Sankey would like the NCAA to prohibit off-campus practices, which for Michigan are being held during spring break to avoid class conflicts, in the interest of protecting designated free time for student-athletes.