Jim Harbaugh aims at heart of SEC country again with camp

On the very day Michigan is holding spring practice at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., word comes that Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh's off-campus philosophy for summer camps is back in swing, as well.
Michigan will hold a camp at Bob Jones High in Madison, Ala., in June, per the Alabama Media Group. That's where top 2016 draft prospect Reggie Ragland played as a prep star before signing with Alabama.
It's the second year in a row Michigan has held a summer camp in Alabama; last year, it was at Prattville High, one of the state's top programs. The recruiting exposure Harbaugh has created with remote summer camps and, now, remote practices, has wrankled SEC coaches and even SEC commissioner Greg Sankey. Sankey would like the NCAA to prohibit off-campus practices, which for Michigan are being held during spring break to avoid class conflicts, in the interest of protecting designated free time for student-athletes.
As for the satellite summer camps, if the NCAA doesn't enact legislation to prevent that, SEC schools are expected to join the fray and take their own satellite camps on the road.
Stay tuned. College football never sleeps.