Around the NFL

Jets WR Garrett Wilson (elbow) active for Sunday's game at Bills

Published: Nov 19, 2023 at 02:55 PM
White_Brenna
Brenna White

Digital Content Producer

Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson will give it a go Sunday against the Bills.

After practicing in a limited capacity all week and receiving a questionable designation due to an elbow injury, he is officially active.

This divisional matchup is crucial, as the Jets are nearing must-win territory to have hope of making the postseason. Currently sitting at 4-5 and third in the AFC East, they have a chance to leapfrog over Buffalo (5-5) for the No. 2 spot in the division and climb the ladder in the playoff race as a whole.

Wilson's presence is massive for New York's chances of doing so.

The 23-year-old, who last week paced the team with nine receptions for 93 yards in a 16-12 loss to the Raiders, is also the Jets' leading receiver in targets (95), receptions (55), receiving yards (642) and receiving touchdowns (two) on the season.

Allen Lazard is the team's second-leading wideout with 20 catches for 290 yards and a score, and Xavier Gipson is third among Jets WRs despite just four catches for 60 yards in 2023.

Without Wilson, New York would have had to rely heavily on them stepping up.

Instead, Jets fans can take a sigh of relief knowing their WR1 will be somewhere downfield.

The Jets and Bills are set to kick off Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

