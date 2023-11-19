Jets WR Garrett Wilson (elbow) active for Sunday's game at Bills

Wilson's presence is massive for New York's chances of doing so.

The 23-year-old, who last week paced the team with nine receptions for 93 yards in a 16-12 loss to the Raiders, is also the Jets' leading receiver in targets (95), receptions (55), receiving yards (642) and receiving touchdowns (two) on the season.

Allen Lazard is the team's second-leading wideout with 20 catches for 290 yards and a score, and Xavier Gipson is third among Jets WRs despite just four catches for 60 yards in 2023.

Without Wilson, New York would have had to rely heavily on them stepping up.

Instead, Jets fans can take a sigh of relief knowing their WR1 will be somewhere downfield.