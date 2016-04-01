Jets to host Paxton Lynch, reportedly invite Hackenberg to visit

Lynch is considered the No. 3 quarterback available, behind North Dakota State's Carson Wentz and Cal's Jared Goff. The Jets hold the No. 20 pick in the first round, and Lynch might go before Gang Green is on the clock. However, they should have a shot at Hackenberg -- perhaps multiple shots. He's considered one of the wild cards in this year's draft, with a wide draft range. He's not rated among NFL Media draft expert Mike Mayock's top 5 QB prospects. NFL Media's Chad Reuter has Hackenberg going No. 67 overall (Round 3) to the Cowboys in his five-round mock draft.