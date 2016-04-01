Jets to host Paxton Lynch, reportedly invite Hackenberg to visit

Memphis' Paxton Lynch has a visit scheduled with the club, per NFL Media's Albert Breer, and the team has invited Penn State's Christian Hackenberg to visit, according to the New York Daily News.
Lynch is considered the No. 3 quarterback available, behind North Dakota State's Carson Wentz and Cal's Jared Goff. The Jets hold the No. 20 pick in the first round, and Lynch might go before Gang Green is on the clock. However, they should have a shot at Hackenberg -- perhaps multiple shots. He's considered one of the wild cards in this year's draft, with a wide draft range. He's not rated among NFL Media draft expert Mike Mayock's top 5 QB prospects. NFL Media's Chad Reuter has Hackenberg going No. 67 overall (Round 3) to the Cowboys in his five-round mock draft.
The Jets have stated they intend to re-sign free-agent QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, who started every game for the team last season. Jets head coach Todd Bowles has mentioned the team's need for a Plan B, C and D in the event that Fitzpatrick signs elsewhere, and their homework on the QB prospects likely falls into one of those categories, although they certainly could still draft a signal-caller even if Fitzpatrick returns.
The club still has 2013 second-round pick Geno Smith under contract, as well as 2015 fourth-round pick Bryce Petty, but Lynch could be a very intriguing option if he's still available at No. 20.
The former Memphis QB's pro day is next week (April 6), and his likelihood of falling to the Jets will take a hit with a sharp showing.