Jets RB Breece Hall active for Monday night's game against Bills

Breece Hall is back.

Hall is active and will make his return for the New York Jets on Monday night against the Buffalo Bills.

In front of a hyped home crowd, Hall will be back on the field for the first time since Week 7 of last year, when he tore his ACL and was lost for the final 10 games of what was shaping up to be a resounding rookie season.

Offensive tackles ﻿Mekhi Becton﻿ and ﻿Duane Brown﻿ are each active, as well, after drawing questionable designations.

Hall (knee) was questionable coming into Monday, so it still remains to be seen how much time he sees.

A comeback for Hall comes in unison with the debut of Pro Bowl free-agent signee Dalvin Cook.

Just how carries are divvied up between Hall and Cook, and if the former begins 2023 going full speed, will be additional reasons to watch an already ballyhooed Monday Night Football opener.

Hall had 463 yards rushing on 80 carries (5.8 yards per carry) with four touchdowns in seven games last season after he was taken 36th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. He missed both of the Jets' tilts against the Bills, so Monday will serve as his first game against the reigning AFC East champions.