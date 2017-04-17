Jets, Ravens host Reuben Foster for pre-draft visits

Foster (6-foot, 229 pounds) led the Crimson Tide's staunch defense in tackles last year with 115, including 13 for losses and five sacks. Five NFL.com analysts project Foster to be selected within a fairly tight range -- between No. 9 and No. 15 overall -- in current mock drafts. That's a little too early for the Ravens, who hold the No. 16 overall selection, though the Jets are in a much stronger position to draft Foster with the sixth pick.