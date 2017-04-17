Jets, Ravens host Reuben Foster for pre-draft visits

The book isn't yet closed on draft evaluations of Reuben Foster, at least not for the New York Jets or Baltimore Ravens.
The former Alabama star, considered the top linebacker available in the 2017 NFL Draft, was at the Jets' facility on a pre-draft visit Monday, and will head to Baltimore next to meet with Ravens officials, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
The draft will be held April 27-29 in Philadelphia.
Foster (6-foot, 229 pounds) led the Crimson Tide's staunch defense in tackles last year with 115, including 13 for losses and five sacks. Five NFL.com analysts project Foster to be selected within a fairly tight range -- between No. 9 and No. 15 overall -- in current mock drafts. That's a little too early for the Ravens, who hold the No. 16 overall selection, though the Jets are in a much stronger position to draft Foster with the sixth pick.
Foster also has visited the Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals.