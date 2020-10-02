NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Around the NFL

Jets QB Sam Darnold returns to 'TNF' after injury scare

Published: Oct 01, 2020 at 08:58 PM
by Around the NFL Staff & Jelani Scott

After an injury scare threatened to end his night, Jets quarterback Sam Darnold returned to Thursday night's game against the Broncos.

Darnold trotted back onto the field early in the second quarter after missing five snaps over two quick drives.

The young signal-caller was sacked by Broncos linebacker Alexander Johnson for a loss of 10 yards with less than two minutes to go in the first quarter, and immediately appeared to be in discomfort near his right shoulder/collarbone area. He exited one play later and headed to the locker room as the quarter came to a close.

Veteran QB Joe Flacco﻿, who was activated for the first time this season on Thursday, commanded the offense until Darnold returned.

Prior to the injury, Darnold scrambled for a 46-yard touchdown to open the game's scoring.

