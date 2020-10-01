Jets QB Joe Flacco active for first time this season

For the first time since joining the Jets in May, Joe Flacco is active for game day.

The 35-year-old quarterback will serve as﻿Sam Darnold﻿'s backup against the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football. Flacco spent the past few months working his way back from neck surgery which he underwent in April.

He was placed on the active/physically unable to perform list at the start of training camp in July, and was activated off the list on Sept. 5.

Flacco last saw the field as a member of the Broncos nearly a year ago. The Super Bowl XLVII MVP was traded to the Mile High City in February 2019 after a successful 11-year tenure with the Ravens.