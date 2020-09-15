Jets placing RB Le'Veon Bell (hamstring) on injured reserve

Le'Veon Bell's troublesome hamstring will have him on hiatus from the New York Jets for a spell.

The Jets are placing Bell on injured reserve, NFL Network's Kim Jones reported Tuesday afternoon. Bell is eligible to return after three weeks. The former Steelers standout wasn't the only notable put on IR by the Jets Tuesday, as rookie wide receiver Denzel Mims (hamstring) and starting linebacker Blake Cashman (groin) were, as well.

Prior to the start of his second season in Gotham, Bell's hamstring has been a storyline and a problem.

Back in the final week of August, coach Adam Gase pulled Bell from practice due to a tight hamstring. Bell later bemoaned being pulled and Gase later said the two had made up. Fast-forwarding to Sunday's season opener against the AFC East-rival Jets and Bell had another early exit. Gase added that he wished he wouldn't have allowed Bell to return for the second half with his ailing hammy wrapped up (and predicted Tuesday's news that Bell would miss some time). Now, there's no discussion.

This time, preventing Bell from returning to the field couldn't be avoided as Bell's hamstring has clearly become issue enough to have him missing practices and games for the following three weeks.

It's the latest chapter in what's thus far been a rocky union for Bell and the Jets. After joining the squad ahead of the 2019 season, Bell's numbers were the worst of his career in a full season among most categories, including scrimmage yards (1,250) and touchdowns (four).

With Bell healing up, the Jets are likely to turn to the ageless wonder known as Frank Gore and Josh Adams to take on the backfield load. And the Jets also announced the signing of running back Kallen Ballage. Ballage was a starter for the Dolphins who was recently released after the Jets tried to trade for him, but he failed his physical.