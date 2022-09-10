Around the NFL

Jets placing OT Duane Brown (shoulder) on injured reserve

Published: Sep 10, 2022 at 03:31 PM
Michael Baca

Robert Saleh's fears of losing Duane Brown for more than just the season opener have come to fruition.

NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Saturday that the Jets are placing Brown on injured reserve as he continues to rehab a shoulder injury, per sources informed of the situation. Brown will be eligible to return from IR in Week 5.

The team has since announced the news.

Upon declaring Brown out for Sunday, Saleh indicated there was a chance the veteran could land on IR. The Jets' latest injury continues what has been an injury-laden preseason for Gang Green.

Brown signed a two-year, $22 million deal with the Jets in August following Mekhi Becton's season-ending knee injury. The marred stopgap all happened soon after Zach Wilson sustained a knee injury in Week 2 of the preseason, which is expected to keep the Jets quarterback out until at least Week 4.

Saleh announced George Fant will be the team's starting left tackle during Brown's absence and fourth-round rookie Max Mitchell will take over at right tackle. That plan will presumably continue until Brown returns.

