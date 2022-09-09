Jets LT Duane Brown (shoulder) ruled out vs. Ravens, could be placed on injured reserve

The New York Jets' offensive tackles might be cursed.

Gang Green lost another OT for at least the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens.

Coach Robert Saleh told reporters Friday that Duane Brown is out for Sunday, and the team is still gathering information on his shoulder injury.

Saleh didn't rule out the possibility that Brown's injury could land the left tackle on injured reserve, which would knock him out for at least four games.

The Jets signed Brown to a two-year contract in August following Mekhi Becton's season-ending knee injury. Now Brown is already hurt.

With the veteran out, George Fant will return to left tackle -- where he worked before Brown's signing. That thrusts fourth-round rookie Max Mitchell into the right tackle gig for Sunday against Odafe Oweh and the rest of the Ravens' edge rushers.