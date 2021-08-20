Jets WR Corey Davis says he's 'made a lot of huge strides' in building chemistry with QB Zach Wilson

With one high-priced New York Jets free agent watching his season end prematurely, another big acquisition will need to step up for a rebuilding Gang Green.

With the excruciating loss of edge rusher Carl Lawson for the season due to a torn Achilles, more pressure will be put on New York's young offensive crew. Unfortunately, there is no one-for-one replacement for Lawson on the Jets roster. As good as Robert Saleh and his scheme is, watching its best pass rusher go down before the season started is a mortal blow to an already questionable defense.

Naturally, the weight will ratchet up on rookie quarterback Zach Wilson and the offense. One player who will need to shoulder a lot of that burden is receiver Corey Davis, whom the Jets signed to a three-year, $37.5 million contract this offseason.

During camp, Davis has reportedly gotten open with ease and been one of the more consistent players. Following Thursday's joint practice with the Green Bay Packers, during which the wideout caught a TD pass, Davis said his rapport with Wilson is coming along.