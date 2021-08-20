Around the NFL

Jets WR Corey Davis says he's 'made a lot of huge strides' in building chemistry with QB Zach Wilson

Published: Aug 20, 2021 at 08:52 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

With one high-priced New York Jets free agent watching his season end prematurely, another big acquisition will need to step up for a rebuilding Gang Green.

With the excruciating loss of edge rusher Carl Lawson for the season due to a torn Achilles, more pressure will be put on New York's young offensive crew. Unfortunately, there is no one-for-one replacement for Lawson on the Jets roster. As good as Robert Saleh and his scheme is, watching its best pass rusher go down before the season started is a mortal blow to an already questionable defense.

Naturally, the weight will ratchet up on rookie quarterback Zach Wilson and the offense. One player who will need to shoulder a lot of that burden is receiver Corey Davis, whom the Jets signed to a three-year, $37.5 million contract this offseason.

During camp, Davis has reportedly gotten open with ease and been one of the more consistent players. Following Thursday's joint practice with the Green Bay Packers, during which the wideout caught a TD pass, Davis said his rapport with Wilson is coming along.

"I feel like it's definitely getting there," Davis said, per the New York Post. "We've made a lot of huge strides in the last week and a half, two weeks. Zach is a lot more comfortable in the pocket, delivering the ball really accurately. My part, I'm getting open, creating a lot more space for him to make it easy. We're definitely getting there."

In the preseason opener last week, Davis and Wilson gave a glimpse of what could be in store. The duo connected on a pair of 9-yard passes in limited reps, including making a third-and-6 out route look easy.

For all the excitement early in camp about rookie Elijah Moore, Davis will play a crucial role in any step forward the Jets make in their first season under Saleh. The former No. 5 overall pick can beat CBs in one-on-one matchups. He showed that in Tennessee last year.

How quickly Wilson grows and how bumpy his rookie campaign runs will depend significantly on how the chemistry with Davis cultivates in the coming weeks.

Related Content

news

Jon Gruden on 'sickening' Raiders-Rams practice fight: 'It's just child's play to me'

Anger raged Thursday afternoon during the Raiders-Rams joint practice in Los Angeles ahead of Saturday night's preseason bout. A scuffle ensued during the special teams portion of practice, with coach Jon Gruden pulling the plug on the joint session.
news

Eagles WR DeVonta Smith (knee): 'I think I'm right on schedule' after preseason debut

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith had two receptions for 19 yards in his preseason debut against the New England Patriots. The rookie out of Alabama said he "felt good" after missing time at camp with an MCL injury.
news

2021 NFL preseason, Week 2: What we learned from Thursday's Patriots win over Eagles

The Patriots scored early and often against the Eagles to kick off Week 2 of the preseason. Here's what we learned from the lopsided affair.
news

Eagles' Jalen Hurts sent to hospital, 'going to be OK' after late scratch vs. Pats because of stomach illness

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts was ruled out shortly after Thursday's kickoff against the Patriots and sent to the hospital with an illness. HC Nick Sirianni said afterward that Hurts experienced pain in his abdomen and was sent to the hospital to get evaluated. "Everything's good," Sirianni said.
news

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey: 'I still can't find the plays where I was burnt multiple times' by Hunter Renfrow

Jalen Ramsey attempts to set the record straight on Wednesday practice in which Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow reportedly got the best of him. 
news

49ers OT Trent Williams (knee) will sit out remainder of week

Trent Williams had his knee drained and will sit out for the rest of the week, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Thursday.
news

Lions HC Dan Campbell on cutting Don Muhlbach on his birthday: 'That sucks, but it is what it is'

After 17 seasons with the Detroit Lions, long snapper Don Muhlbach was cut on his 40th birthday. It was a move that head coach Dan Campbell realizes didn't paint him in the fondest light. 
news

Cardinals ready to 'have fun' with DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green in same receiving corps

With A.J. Green joining DeAndre Hopkins in the desert, Arizona has a veteran WR corps that could poise plenty of problems for opposing defenses. 
news

Jets DE Carl Lawson suffers ruptured Achilles in practice, will miss 2021 season

Jets pass rusher Carl Lawson suffered a lower leg injury at practice Thursday and is having an MRI on his Achilles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
news

NFL Kickoff 2021 primer: Opponents, location, start time

With the start of the 2021 NFL season just around the corner, find out who's playing in the season opener and learn how to watch.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Aug. 19

Bears coach Matt Nagy told reporters Thursday that rookie QB Justin Fields will play in Saturday's preseason game versus the Bills, and declared the top candidates for the team's competition at left tackle. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW