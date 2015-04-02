Jets coach Todd Bowles fuels Marcus Mariota speculation

While the speculation has been that the team could stand pat at No. 6 and have Mariota fall into its lap, the conventional wisdom about when Mariota comes off the board might be shifting. Some say Mariota could be off the board as high as No. 2 to the Tennessee Titans, and then there's the Redskins -- picking one spot ahead of the Jets -- who already are making it known that they would be willing to trade the pick if presented with the right compensation.