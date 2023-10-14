Jets CB Sauce Gardner (concussion) downgraded to out for Sunday's game against Eagles

Gardner, who popped up on the injury report on Friday with an illness that has since been categorized as a concussion, is the biggest absence of them all.

Last year's AP Defensive Rookie of the Year, Gardner has two interceptions, 23 passes defensed and a forced fumble through 22 career games.

He hasn't shied from contact, either, logging 95 tackles despite primarily playing boundary corner. That would have been pivotal against a Philadelphia defense that ranks second in rushing yards thanks to the talents of dual-threat Jalen Hurts and a running back stable helmed by the resurgent D'Andre Swift.

To compensate for their depleted secondary, the Jets have elevated DBs Craig James and Tae Hayes for Sunday's contest.

They'll join more established cornerbacks like Michael Carter II and Bryce Hall in trying to slow the Eagles.