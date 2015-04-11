Jets bringing in Jameis Winston for pre-draft visit

Published: Apr 11, 2015 at 04:06 AM
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

For all the presumed certainty that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will make Jameis Winston the No. 1 overall pick of the draft, the quarterback's April calendar is still filled with interest from other teams.

The former FSU star will have a pre-draft visit to the New York Jets facility, according to NFL Media insider Ian Rapoport. NFL Media's Albert Breer reports that Winston will also have a private workout with the St. Louis Rams, along with Oregon quarterback Marcus Mariota next week.

Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht, for his part, played coy this week about whether the club will even pick a quarterback.

"They're both winners, they're both smart, they've both won a Heisman Trophy and they're both respected by their teammates and coaches. That's what's going to make it tough (to decide) -- if we go that route," Licht told tbo.com.

If the Bucs were to trade out of the first pick, or shock the pundits and pick someone other than Winston, the rest of the NFL won't be caught without having done its homework on the 2013 Heisman Trophy winner. The Jets hold the No. 6 overall pick and have struggled at the quarterback position with Geno Smith, making Gang Green a potentially attractive trade partner for the Bucs. The Rams, having traded Sam Bradford for Nick Foles, wouldn't figure to have as much interest in Winston as the Jets might.

If Tampa Bay takes Winston at the top of the draft, the Jets could potentially target Mariota with the No. 6 overall pick, if he is available at that point. Based on the comments of one NFL personnel man, Mariota should have his fingers crossed that he falls no further than that.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter *@ChaseGoodbread*

