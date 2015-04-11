Jets bringing in Jameis Winston for pre-draft visit

If the Bucs were to trade out of the first pick, or shock the pundits and pick someone other than Winston, the rest of the NFL won't be caught without having done its homework on the 2013 Heisman Trophy winner. The Jets hold the No. 6 overall pick and have struggled at the quarterback position with Geno Smith, making Gang Green a potentially attractive trade partner for the Bucs. The Rams, having traded Sam Bradford for Nick Foles, wouldn't figure to have as much interest in Winston as the Jets might.