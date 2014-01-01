Jerry Rice Jr. scores first career TD in Heart of Dallas Bowl

UNLV wide receiver Jerry Rice Jr. -- yes, the son of that Jerry Rice -- capped his college career by catching his first-ever touchdown, scoring on a 13-yard reception in the fourth quarter of the Heart of Dallas Bowl against North Texas on Wednesday.
His father, of course, did everything but set up an office in the end zone, scoring an NFL record 208 touchdowns during his Hall of Fame career.
Rice Jr., who started his college career as a walk-on at UCLA, had 11 receptions for 86 yards in his one season with the Rebels. Adding his brief action with the Bruins, Rice finished with 20 receptions for 155 yards.
Rice's scoring reception was one of the handful of bright spots for UNLV, who fell to the Mean Green, 36-14. UNLV still finished the season with its first winning record since 2000, which was also the last time the team played in a bowl game.
It's been a good couple of days for chips off the old block. Arizona wide receiver Trey Griffey, son of former Major League Baseball superstar Ken Griffey Jr., caught two touchdowns in the Wildcats' AdvoCare V100 Bowl win over Boston College.