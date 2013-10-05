Jerry Kill will miss Minnesota game after suffering seizure

In a statement on its official athletics website, Minnesota announced early Saturday afternoon that coach Jerry Kill would not coach Saturday against Michigan.
The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time in Ann Arbor.
Kill has epilepsy and suffered a seizure on Saturday morning. The statement said Kill was not feeling well Friday, did not travel with the team Friday afternoon and was to meet the team in Ann Arbor on Saturday.
Defensive coordinator Tracy Claeys will serve as Minnesota's coach.
