Jerry Kill suffers seizure on sideline during Minnesota game

Minnesota coach Jerry Kill, who has epilepsy, suffered a seizure right before halftime of the Gophers' home game against Western Illinois. He was taken away on a stretcher and received medical attention in the locker rom.
On the Big Ten Network's telecast, a Minnesota official said Kill was taken to a hospital and is resting comfortably.
It was the fourth time in the past three years that Kill has suffered a seizure and the third that has occurred during a game. The university had no immediate update on Kill's condition.
While Kill takes medications to help control the seizures, game-day stress is an issue.
Minnesota's staff is prepared for such occurrences, and secondary coach Jay Sawvel took over as acting coach.
