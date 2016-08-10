Jerry Jones vouches for former Baylor coach Art Briles

A series of sexual-assault allegations brought against Baylor students, including football players, brought not only Briles and his coaching staff under scrutiny, but the school's administration as well. A review by the Pepper Hamilton law firm concluded that failures in handling claims of sexual assault extended from the coaching staff through the athletic department and ultimately to the school's inadequate compliance with federal Title IX requirements. Baylor moved to fire Briles in May. He and the school announced they had reached a settlement in June. Briles was replaced by interim coach Jim Grobe.