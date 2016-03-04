Jerry Jones: Tony Romo could provide 'Harvard degree' for QB

Jerry Jones might not be willing to spend the No. 4 overall pick of the NFL draft on a quarterback, but the Dallas Cowboys' owner certainly has no hesitation about the kind of mentor veteran Tony Romo could be for whichever young passer the club eventually puts under his wing.
"If a player came in here and played behind him three or four years, he would come out with a Harvard degree in how to play quarterback in my mind," Jones said, according to the club's official website. "He would be that influential. And it would open up an area of how to play the game that we all would agree has a certain unique style to it -– Romo."
With the Cowboys' No. 4 overall pick of the draft, one or both of the draft's top quarterbacks -- North Dakota State's Carson Wentz and Cal's Jared Goff -- could be available, but Jones told NFL Media's Gil Brandt that's not the club's plan with its first draft pick. Other top quarterbacks in the draft include Memphis' Paxton Lynch, Michigan State's Connor Cook, Ohio State's Cardale Jones, Penn State's Christian Hackenberg, North Carolina State's Jacoby Brissett and Arkansas' Brandon Allen.
If and when the club invests a 2016 draft pick in a quarterback, it's clear enough that Jones wouldn't mind seeing the apprentice play just like Romo, now in his mid-30s and looking to rebound from another injury-shortened season.
Cowboys coach Jason Garrett has indicated an interest in finding the club's future at the position, but isn't offering any hints as to where in the 2016 draft the club might find it.