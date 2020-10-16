Jerry Jones on Cowboys following Dak Prescott injury: 'We should adjust expectations'

Dalton might not be Prescott, but he's not some JV walk-on either. Having 133 starts over nine seasons in Cincinnati is nothing to sneeze at. The three-time Pro Bowler proved that he can distribute the ball when the pieces are in place around him. His best years in Cincy, he was buffered by play-makers like ﻿A.J. Green﻿, ﻿Marvin Jones﻿, ﻿Jermaine Gresham﻿, ﻿Mohamed Sanu﻿ and later ﻿Tyler Boyd﻿.

Dalton might not be a shoot-the-three type QB, but he can be an assist machine with the type of weapons the Cowboys boast. What better to get the most out of a limited passer than ﻿Amari Cooper﻿, ﻿CeeDee Lamb﻿ and ﻿Michael Gallup﻿ and just ask him to hit the open target.

In Sunday's win, Dalton showed he could make plays down the stretch to swipe a victory, albeit against a lifeless opponent. The Cowboys are fortunate enough to play in the dumpster fire that is the NFC East keeping the postseason door open despite the QB downgrade.