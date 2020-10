Jerry Jones on Cowboys following Dak Prescott injury: 'We should adjust expectations'

Dalton might not be Prescott, but he's not some JV walk-on either. Having 133 starts over nine seasons in Cincinnati is nothing to sneeze at. The three-time Pro Bowler proved that he can distribute the ball when the pieces are in place around him. His best years in Cincy, he was buffered by play-makers like A.J. Green, Marvin Jones, Jermaine Gresham, Mohamed Sanu and later Tyler Boyd.

Dalton might not be a shoot-the-three type QB, but he can be an assist machine with the type of weapons the Cowboys boast. What better to get the most out of a limited passer than Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup and just ask him to hit the open target.

In Sunday's win, Dalton showed he could make plays down the stretch to swipe a victory, albeit against a lifeless opponent. The Cowboys are fortunate enough to play in the dumpster fire that is the NFC East keeping the postseason door open despite the QB downgrade.