Jeremy Hill's court-mandated curfew raised

Published: Dec 18, 2013 at 02:39 PM
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

As LSU running back Jeremy Hill considers whether to leave the school for the NFL with two years of college eligibility remaining, a Baton Rouge judge relaxed the terms of his probation to allow him to stay out later at night.

Following two arrests for separate incidents, the second of which occurred while Hill was on probation for the first, the Tigers' star rusher was given more strict probation terms last August and avoided jail time, paving the way for his immediate return to the team from a suspension.

Hill is now permitted to stay out until 11 p.m. According to shreveporttimes.com, Hill's attorney Marci Blaize told the judge Hill had trouble going to the movies or dining late under his previous curfew of 9 p.m., drawing a smile from District Judge Mike Erwin, who responded, "He should be in the film room."

Hill pleaded guilty in January 2012 to misdemeanor carnal knowledge of a female juvenile. He was on probation for that charge when he was arrested on a battery charge last spring for allegedly sucker punching a man from behind outside a Baton Rouge nightclub. According to Blaize, Hill has met all his probation terms since they were set in August, including the completion of an anger management class and paying $805 in restitution to the battery victim for medical bills.

As Hill navigates his legal issues, he also is considering leaving college early for the NFL. He confirmed he has filed for feedback from the NFL Draft Advisory Board.

"It's definitely a possibility. It won't hit me until after I make my decision to where I'm not in this building every day," Hill said. "I'm still here every day. It feels like nothing has changed. I'm just trying to get ready for this bowl game. If it is my last game, I'll truly miss this place."

If Hill turns pro early, he will still be on probation for his entire rookie season in 2014, and for most of the ensuing offseason until July 2015.

