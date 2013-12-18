Jeremy Hill's court-mandated curfew raised

Hill pleaded guilty in January 2012 to misdemeanor carnal knowledge of a female juvenile. He was on probation for that charge when he was arrested on a battery charge last spring for allegedly sucker punching a man from behind outside a Baton Rouge nightclub. According to Blaize, Hill has met all his probation terms since they were set in August, including the completion of an anger management class and paying $805 in restitution to the battery victim for medical bills.